Mickey Dean Branson, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021.
On November 11, 1952 he was born to Dillard and Thelma (George) Branson in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mickey married Linda Kay Lewis on August 26, 1972, they enjoyed 49 years of marriage. She survives of the home.
After graduating from Lafayette High School in 1971 he earned a degree from Missouri Western State University. For 26 years, Mickey was the manager at Thomas’s Market on the Avenue.
Mickey enjoyed playing the guitar, performing magic, computers and technology, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Bonnie O’Connell, Joy Ella Crowley.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Melissa Mollus (Benjamin); son, Blair Branson (Melissa); sister, Phyllis Blue; grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew and Austin Mollus, Silas and Layla Branson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the grandchildren to further their education.
