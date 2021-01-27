Clear
Mike Bunse, 69

Mike Bunse, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:56 AM

He was born July 10, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Velma (George) Bunse.
Michael married Susan Gayle Brown June 26, 1992. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
Michael was a 1969 graduate of Lafayette High School. He was a senior designer for Altec Industries for 40 years, retiring in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Judy Ann Bunse.
Additional survivors include children, Jennifer Parks (Brian), Travis Bunse (Rachel), Kaitlin Sutton (Marcus); grandchildren, Blake and Allysson Parks; brother, Tom Bunse (Joyce); extended family and friends.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Green Valley Baptist Church. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
