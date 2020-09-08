Clear
Mike Loker, 59

Service: Thursday, September 10th, 2020 7:30 PM @ First Baptist Church of Smithville.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 2:31 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mike Loker, of Smithville, MO passed away, September 2, 2020.

He was born on December 27, 1960 in Omaha, Nebraska. Mike grew up in the Kansas City area and graduated from Kearney High School.

Mike worked for Harley Davidson for over 20 years. Mike loved to fish, drink beer, watch sports, and never left home without his bandana.

Mike was preceded in death by Lee Loker, his father, Jeffrey Loker and his sister, Kathi Simpson.

He is survived by his daughters, Erin Loker and Bethany Loker; mother, Sallie Reynolds; sister, Toni Loker; and brother, Evan Loker; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 10th at the First Baptist Church in Smithville with visitation at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

