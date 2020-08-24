Mike Robinette, 72, of Gower, MO passed away, August 8, 2020.

Mike served in the U.S. Army, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was a victim of the Agent Orange chemical in battle areas. He was also wounded in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. His family remains extremely proud of his service to our nation and his personal sacrifice.

Mike had been in ill health a long time and had been hospitalized numerous times during the past 10-plus years. Despite many battles with various health issues, he always maintained a great sense of humor. He was comfortable around anyone anywhere. Most importantly, Marilyn was No. 1 in his life. He also had fantastic love for his four sons and his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, with most living close-by and spending as much time as possible with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.

Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marilyn; brother, Jim (Doreen); sister Brenda; Marilyn’s four sons, Ken (Kiare), Kraig (Michael), Kevin (Chrissy), Keith (Amanda); sixteen grandchildren Clayton (Madi), Davey, Cole, Rylee, Morgan, Cameron, Katie, Benjamin, Caden, Carson, Jack, Adalynn, Kennedy, Kaiden, and Oakley; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and his faithful dog, Clifford; other relatives and many friends. Mike will truly be missed. Many of his closest friends were service veterans. They shared a special bond.

Memorial Service: 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12th at the Smithville American Legion.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.