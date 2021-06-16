Clear
Milan "Slobby" Milich, 72

Milan "Slobby" Milich 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:19 PM

Milan "Slobby" Milich 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home. He was born March 17, 1949 in Passau, Germany, son of the late Magdalena and Radosav Milic. He graduated from Horseman High School in Gary IN, and Missouri Western State University. He married Kathryn Hurt on May 13, 2015, and she survives of the home. He served in the United States Navy, and he is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a Truck Driver working for the MO-KAN Mail Distributors. He spent 6 years as a Paramedic for the Stewartsville Ambulance Service, and Voluntary Fire Department. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, and spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. He also enjoyed black and white westerns about simpler times and with greater family values. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge. Milan was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Milica Milich, brother, Milovan Milich, and sister, Milica Ann Milich. Survivors include, wife, Kathryn Milich of the home, daughters, Amanda (Truman) Milbourn and Amy (Kemp) Skidmore, sons, Michael (Kayla) Hurt, Bobby (Jennifer) Larson, Christopher (Stephanie) Milich, and Isreal (Jessica) Bratton, 19 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services: 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Colbe-Puckett Center.

