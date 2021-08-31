Clear
Mildred "Betty" Erickson, 96

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:31 PM

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:31 PM

Mildred "Betty" Erickson, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at a local health care facility. She was born February 26, 1925 in Pierce, NE, daughter of Emma and Otto Gugat. Betty enjoyed quilting and doing embroidery. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Duane Erickson, her parents, brother, Ervin Gugat, and Infant Sister, Opal Gugat. Survivors include: children, Tanya Erickson of St. Joseph, Randy Erickson of St. Joseph, Michael Erickson of Big Bear, CA, Terry Leinneweber, grandchildren, Rachael Harrell, Renee Erickson, Matthew and Samuel Erickson, great-granddaughters, Bliss and Zoey Harrell, and Alyce Vechiolla. Ms. Erickson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Services: 2:00 PM Friday, August 27, 2021 with Inurnment to follow at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Open Door Food Kitchen.

