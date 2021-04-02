Mildred Charlene Churchill, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.
She was born September 23, 1943 in St. Joseph to Lonnie and Velma (Miller) Lykins.
She married Elmer Gene Churchill on October 22, 1966. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2002.
Charlene loved to crochet, make quilts, do puzzles and play cards with her grandchildren. She also loved doing genealogy, digging up family history.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Lykins; and her son, Lonnie Churchill.
Survivors include her mother, Velma Lykins; son, Elmer Gene Churchill Jr. (Donna); grandchildren, Britney, Tiann and Kassandra; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Amelia, Kourtnee, Mya, Arianna and Nevaeh; sister, Joetta Thompson; niece, Samantha Brasel-Thompson; nephew, Eugene Thompson; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 3, 2021, Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Mildred Charlene Churchill, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Mildred Charlene Churchill, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.