Mildred Deloris Roberts 88, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born January 20, 1933 in Halls, MO, daughter of the late Hannah and Edward Roberts. She worked at Joe Opticans, Stetson Hats, and the St. Joseph Museum. She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God, and the Three Angels 7th Day Adventist Church. Mildred was preceded in death by husband, Glen Roberts, her parents, son, Darrell Roberts, grandson, Shawn Griffin, brothers, Donald, Vernon, Irvin, James, and Lloyd Roberts, sisters, Annetta Richards, Doris Pritchett, and Luella Leslie. Survivors include: daughter, Dara Griffin, step daughters, Sharon Patching and Linda Traylor, grandchildren, Jennifer Griffin, Stephanie & Darren Roberts, Brandon Patching, Brian, Tiffany & Gwen Traylor, and Christina Lette. and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm Friday, April 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Abundant Faith Church of God, or to the Three Angels 7th Day Adventist churches.

Survivors include his mother Lisa Meola (Gregory); father Glen Hixson (Kathy); sister Jennifer Hixson Rogers (Landen); four step-sisters Lisa Burwell, Becca Ketterer (Ben) Bethany Burk (Sean), Melissa Cureton (Casey); several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Andrew will be missed by all who loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made to M.A.D.D. Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. Services will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.