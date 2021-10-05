Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mildred Elizabeth (Bell) Rich, 97

Mildred Elizabeth (Bell) Rich, 97, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away September 1, 2021 at Vintage Gardens South in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:46 PM

Mildred Elizabeth (Bell) Rich, 97, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away September 1, 2021 at Vintage Gardens South in St. Joseph, MO.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Noyes Home for Children and may be left in the care of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Internment has been entrusted to Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Betty was born on July 5, 1924 in Louisville, KY to Hugh and Rebecca Bell. On March 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Rich. They enjoyed 69 years together, living in St. Joseph, MO, and Oregon, MO. Betty was a beautician and loved her clients who became friends. She loved her family and her Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and was very involved in Prison Ministry. She and Bill traveled the world, with numerous trips and cruises.
Betty is survived by her son, Dr. Dave Rich (Penny); her daughter, Jan Rich (Doug); three grandchildren, Holly Godfrey (Jim), Amy Esparza (Raul), and Corey Rich (Bess); seven great-grandchildren, Pryor, Will, Mac, Maryn, Lucia, Oliver and Ava.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to Freudenthal Hospice, Freudenthal caregivers, and all the Vintage Garden South staff where she and Bill called home.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories