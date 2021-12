Mildred F. “Millie” Parker, 82, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.

On May 4, 1939 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dorothy (Livingston) and Leonard A. Young, Sr.

Millie married Raymond D. Parker on June 9, 1957. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage. He survives of the home.

She was an artist, drawing the newspaper advertisements by hand for Einbenders and Townsend & Wall department stores. Later on, she created the displays for JCPenney. Millie was a self-taught wedding cake decorator. Her family will treasure her tole painting creations.

Her family will remember her as a devoted, loving wife and mother, a true angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.

Survivors include her loving husband; children, Dan Parker (Belinda), Kym Miller (Jerry), Tom Parker (Connie), Terri McDaniel (Ronnie), Steve Parker (Kristen); grandchildren, Eric, Nicole, Bree, Dawn, Starr, Mike, Brittni, Tommie, Jessica, John, Kelly, Ronnie, Jr., Amanda, Mariah, Tyler; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Johnson, Sue Zimmerman (Rod), Marlene Clements (Jim), Raydeen Quimby; beloved dog, Bambi; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 15, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 14, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.