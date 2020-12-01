Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mildred Marie Bricker, 97

Mildred Marie Bricker 97, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Carriage Square Convalescent Center in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Mildred Marie Bricker 97, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Carriage Square Convalescent Center in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born September 5, 1923 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Laura and Burton Baker. She resided in South St. Joseph her entire life, and she was a member of the former Hyde Park Foursquare Church for over 50 years. She was a Sunday school teacher for the 2 and 3 year olds for most of that time. She was a Gramma to all the children in her classes. Mildred was a wonderful seamstress and a crafter, she gave away many of her creations to everyone who she came in contact with. Her favorite things to give were prayer rocks, to remind people to pray. This was her ministry. In February 1938 she married Fred M Bricker, who preceded her in death in 1998, they were married 60 years and blessed with 4 children, Frederick, Laura, Judy, and Robert. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred, oldest son, Frederick, great grand daughter, Kyleigh Otte, great-grandsons, Trey Bricker and Dakota Lawrence, brothers, Burton, James, Charles, and Bert Baker, sisters, Ruth Walker, Pauline Rippy, Clara Simmons, and Virginia Baker. Survivors include children: Laura Bricker, Judy (Milo) Martin, and Robert Bricker, grandchildren: Mark (Cheryl) Farthing, Danielle (Scott) Crockett, Matt (Mindy) Lawrence, Gene Martin, Rodger (Billie) Bricker, Karon Winter, Wendy (Dave) Brown, Mike Gray, Fred (Diana) Bricker Jr, Lorretta (Rodney) Brown, Michael (Belinda) Bricker, Annette (Lloyd "Butch") Lanham, Linda (Chad) Loyles, Cheryl (Teryl) Colburn, Mary (Zeke) Adams, and Christina (Barton) Holmes, 28 great grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Mary Hawkins and Shirley Frisbie, and brother, John (Barbara) Baker.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Memorial Park Cemetery. The register book will be available on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for Children or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories