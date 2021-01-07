Mildred Marie Bricker 97, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Carriage Square Convalescent Center in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born September 5, 1923 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Laura and Burton Baker. She resided in South St. Joseph her entire life, and she was a member of the former Hyde Park Foursquare Church for over 50 years. She was a Sunday school teacher for the 2 and 3 year olds for most of that time. She was a Gramma to all the children in her classes. Mildred was a wonderful seamstress and a crafter, she gave away many of her creations to everyone who she came in contact with. Her favorite things to give were prayer rocks, to remind people to pray. This was her ministry. In February 1938 she married Fred M Bricker, who preceded her in death in 1998, they were married 60 years and blessed with 4 children, Frederick, Laura, Judy, and Robert. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred, oldest son, Frederick, great grand daughter, Kyleigh Otte, great-grandsons, Trey Bricker and Dakota Lawrence, brothers, Burton, James, Charles, and Bert Baker, sisters, Ruth Walker, Pauline Rippy, Clara Simmons, and Virginia Baker. Survivors include children: Laura Bricker, Judy (Milo) Martin, and Robert Bricker, grandchildren: Mark (Cheryl) Farthing, Danielle (Scott) Crockett, Matt (Mindy) Lawrence, Gene Martin, Rodger (Billie) Bricker, Karon Winter, Wendy (Dave) Brown, Mike Gray, Fred (Diana) Bricker Jr, Lorretta (Rodney) Brown, Michael (Belinda) Bricker, Annette (Lloyd "Butch") Lanham, Linda (Chad) Loyles, Cheryl (Teryl) Colburn, Mary (Zeke) Adams, and Christina (Barton) Holmes, 28 great grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Mary Hawkins and Shirley Frisbie, and brother, John (Barbara) Baker.

Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Memorial Park Cemetery. The register book will be available on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for Children or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.