Mildred's Obituary

Mildred May House 86, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born March 9, 1933 in Gilford, MO, daughter of the late Elsie and Earl Manship. She attended school in Bolckow, MO was the office manager with House Construction Company with her husband, she also worked in the Real Estate field. Mildred enjoyed gardening, was an avid mushroom hunter and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Duwayne House, her parents, brothers, Alva, Donald and Bill Manship, and granddaughter, Stephanie Porter. Survivors include, daughters, Devera (Donald) Lambing, St. Joseph, MO, Linda Sue (Mark) Wolf, Arnold, MO, and Sandra Lance (Gary Ford), Rushville, MO., son, Rick (Kerri) House, Faucett, MO, brothers, Dale (Velma) Manship, and Lester (Jan) Manship, sisters, Lorraine Waugh, Martha Miller, and Ruth Chambers, grandchildren, Taylor House, Erin McGinley, Chris Lambing, Corey Nickell, Nathan Lance, Amy Wolf, Sarah Wolf, and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Pastor Jeff Jaekley officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, MO. Memorials are requested to the Empire Prairie Community Center, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.