Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mildred May House 86, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Friday, August 16, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Funeral Service Wesley United Methodist Church Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:00 AM 3409 Ajax Road St. Joseph, Missouri 64503

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mildred's Obituary
Mildred May House 86, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born March 9, 1933 in Gilford, MO, daughter of the late Elsie and Earl Manship. She attended school in Bolckow, MO was the office manager with House Construction Company with her husband, she also worked in the Real Estate field. Mildred enjoyed gardening, was an avid mushroom hunter and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Duwayne House, her parents, brothers, Alva, Donald and Bill Manship, and granddaughter, Stephanie Porter. Survivors include, daughters, Devera (Donald) Lambing, St. Joseph, MO, Linda Sue (Mark) Wolf, Arnold, MO, and Sandra Lance (Gary Ford), Rushville, MO., son, Rick (Kerri) House, Faucett, MO, brothers, Dale (Velma) Manship, and Lester (Jan) Manship, sisters, Lorraine Waugh, Martha Miller, and Ruth Chambers, grandchildren, Taylor House, Erin McGinley, Chris Lambing, Corey Nickell, Nathan Lance, Amy Wolf, Sarah Wolf, and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Pastor Jeff Jaekley officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, MO. Memorials are requested to the Empire Prairie Community Center, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events