Mildred “Millie” Johnson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri

Feb 1 Visitation Friday, February 01, 2019, 9:00AM - 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Feb 1 Service Friday, February 01, 2019, 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

1928-2019

Mildred “Millie” Johnson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019.
She was born September 27, 1928 in Clinton County, Missouri.
Millie married Harvey Wayne Johnson, Jr. September 17, 1950. He preceded her in death July 15, 2015 after 64 ¾ years of marriage.
Millie enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, quilting, painting and genealogy. She said her greatest pride in life was raising her 2 children and 3 grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva (Divelbiss) Martin; brothers, Donald Martin and Frances Eugene Martin.
Survivors include daughter, Linda K. Karches (Bill), CA; son, Charles M. Johnson III (Sandy), NV; grandchildren, Nicolas Zapiain (Christina), Martin Zapiain (Michelle), and Veronica Rogers, all of CA; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request’s memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or Quilts of Valor Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

