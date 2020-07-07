Clear

Mildred "Orpha" Hecker, 91

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 10:04 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mildred "Orpha" Hecker, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born January 2, 1929 in Quitman, MO, daughter of the late Lola and Edward Winslow. She attended school in Quitman. She married Kenneth "Ken" Hecker, who precedes her in death. Orpha was a Homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting and working crossword puzzles. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth "Ken" Hecker, sons, Kenneth Hecker and Bill Hecker, 6 infant children, siblings, T.J. Winslow, Fred Edward Winslow, Leneta Williams, Terra Winslow, Matilda Winslow, Elva Lee Lawson, Freida Lawson, and Alice Tingley. Survivors include: children, Jimmie (Mel) Hecker of Faucett, MO, Carylon Hecker of St. Joseph, and Arthur (Amy) Hecker of St. Joseph, and a brother, John Winslow.

Ms. Hecker has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

