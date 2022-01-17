Mildred Pearl Morris , 90, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center.
She was born May 4th, 1931 to Ruell William and Myrtle Leota (Gregory) Jackson.
Mildred married Billy LeRoy, on June 7th, 1954. They shared 64 years together, before the passing of Billy in 2018.
Mrs. Morris worked as a switch board operator at South Western Bell, Mead Wess Veco and American Electric. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and taking care of her beautiful family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, several siblings, and grandson, Eric.
Survivors include: Children, Pam Smith (Joe), Cindy Cates (Richard, deceased), Laurie Burns (Brandon), and Dan Morris (Jackie); grandchildren, Jennifer Helm (Frank), Tyler Johnson (Keri), Brycen Johnson (Nikki), Michael Cates, Emily Hagee (Aaron), Joey Dunson (Dillon), and Cole Morris; great-grandchildren, Addie, Luna, Kaylee Sue, Lucas, Nova, Matthew and Scarlett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
