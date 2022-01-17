Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mildred Pearl Morris, 90

Mildred Pearl Morris , 90, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:00 PM

Mildred Pearl Morris , 90, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center.
She was born May 4th, 1931 to Ruell William and Myrtle Leota (Gregory) Jackson.
Mildred married Billy LeRoy, on June 7th, 1954. They shared 64 years together, before the passing of Billy in 2018.
Mrs. Morris worked as a switch board operator at South Western Bell, Mead Wess Veco and American Electric. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and taking care of her beautiful family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, several siblings, and grandson, Eric.
Survivors include: Children, Pam Smith (Joe), Cindy Cates (Richard, deceased), Laurie Burns (Brandon), and Dan Morris (Jackie); grandchildren, Jennifer Helm (Frank), Tyler Johnson (Keri), Brycen Johnson (Nikki), Michael Cates, Emily Hagee (Aaron), Joey Dunson (Dillon), and Cole Morris; great-grandchildren, Addie, Luna, Kaylee Sue, Lucas, Nova, Matthew and Scarlett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories