Clear
BREAKING NEWS Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape Full Story

Mildred Uehlin, 85

Visitation: Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. ■ Burial: Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 @ St. Johns Church. 8997 Hwy T, Amazonia, MO 64421.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mildred Uehlin, 85, of Amazonia, MO, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at LaVerna Village in Savannah, MO. She was born October 31, 1934 in Forest City, MO to Virgil & Cecilia (Koelzer) Moore. She married Otis Uehlin on November 29, 1952.

Mildred enjoyed square dancing, bingo, casinos, and spending time with her family. She was a strong hard working woman who raised her children on their family farm and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Uehlin, Ron Uehlin, John (Kelly) Uehlin, and Nancy Uehlin all of Amazonia, MO; siblings, Mary Ann Payne of Oregon, MO, Alice McGinnis of Skidmore, Dorothy Peregrine of Tarkio, Virginia Blunt of Effingham, KS, and Gregory (Charlotte) Moore of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Janet Russell of Amazonia; grandchildren, Stephanie Teaney, Eric (Krisma) Uehlin, Heathor (Reggie) Chandler, Mark (Candice) Uehlin, Erica (Jeff) Mullins, Scott (Brook) Uehlin, Kasey Uehlin (Jarrod Strasser), Kylee (Steve) Lingholm, and Rikki Uehlin (Ryan Meek); 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Rick Uehlin, and sister, Rachel Cooper.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be at St. Johns Cemetery in Amazonia, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Monday will be a wet and windy one. Rain will persist through the day and wind gusts will be up to 35 mph. So you might want to grab a raincoat instead of the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the middle 40s Monday but they will continue to cool into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories