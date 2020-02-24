Mildred Uehlin, 85, of Amazonia, MO, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at LaVerna Village in Savannah, MO. She was born October 31, 1934 in Forest City, MO to Virgil & Cecilia (Koelzer) Moore. She married Otis Uehlin on November 29, 1952.

Mildred enjoyed square dancing, bingo, casinos, and spending time with her family. She was a strong hard working woman who raised her children on their family farm and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Uehlin, Ron Uehlin, John (Kelly) Uehlin, and Nancy Uehlin all of Amazonia, MO; siblings, Mary Ann Payne of Oregon, MO, Alice McGinnis of Skidmore, Dorothy Peregrine of Tarkio, Virginia Blunt of Effingham, KS, and Gregory (Charlotte) Moore of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Janet Russell of Amazonia; grandchildren, Stephanie Teaney, Eric (Krisma) Uehlin, Heathor (Reggie) Chandler, Mark (Candice) Uehlin, Erica (Jeff) Mullins, Scott (Brook) Uehlin, Kasey Uehlin (Jarrod Strasser), Kylee (Steve) Lingholm, and Rikki Uehlin (Ryan Meek); 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Rick Uehlin, and sister, Rachel Cooper.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be at St. Johns Cemetery in Amazonia, MO.