Millard "Bud" Edwin Fisher Jr., 86

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:09 PM

Millard "Bud" Edwin Fisher Jr 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born July 11, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Bessie & Millard Fisher Sr. He married Ann Angsten on December 23, 1956, and she precedes him in death. He graduated from Central High School, and served in the United States Navy. Bud retired from St. Joseph Light & Power, then was a journeyman electrician. He also owned Bud's Auto Service on Frederick Ave. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and cars. He was a Christian. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie Fisher, father, Millard E. Fisher Sr, and mother, Bessie Marguerite Kiner. Survivors include: daughter, Marina (Scott) Koelliker, son, Mark Fisher, grandchildren: Brandon Fisher, Jillian Simmons, Christian Koelliker, and Abigail Bilby, 5 great grandchildren, and a brother, Raymond (Billie) Fisher, Lake of the Ozarks, MO. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Noyes Home. A Graveside Inurnment service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Faucett, Mo.

