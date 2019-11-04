Obituary

Millie Weaver

1923-2019

Millie Weaver, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

She was born December 31, 1923 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Millie married J.R. “Dick” Weaver September 8, 1944; he preceded her in death June 2, 1976.

She and her husband were the 2nd generation owners of Weaver Overhead Door Company, now in its 4th generation of family ownership. Millie loved to volunteer for numerous organizations such as Heartland West Gift Shop. She was past President of PEO, Chapter JF, a member of Chi Omega sorority at University of Missouri and 50-year member of First Christian Church.

Millie enjoyed needle arts and spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Sue Weaver in 2001.

Survivors include son, Bob Weaver; daughter, Lucia Bone (Michael); granddaughter, Heather Weaver-Connolly (Brian); grandsons, Rob Weaver (Kerri), Bill Weaver (Jill), Eric Weaver (Jill), Matthew Bone (Jennifer), Mark Bone (Stacey); granddaughter, Stacy Rapp (David); and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will gather with friends in a Celebration of Life from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to SueWeaverCAUSE.org.