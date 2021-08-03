Milo Eugene Martin Sr. 88 of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at a St. Joseph hospital. He was born February 10, 1933 in Canton, OK., to R.A. and Mary Fischer Martin the seventh of eight children. Milo grew up in the farmlands of Oklahoma, mostly around Fairview. At the age of 16 he got his first motorcycle, which he used to go round up the cattle. Milo was an avid motorcycle rider and loved the sport of racing. He owned his own motorcycle dealership for 10 years in El Dorado, Ks. He was an AMA member for over 60 years. Milo came to St. Joseph around 1974 and made this his home. He worked many years for JW McGlade Masonry.

He was a former member of Hyde Park Foursquare Church serving on many committees for the church. Prior to the covid pandemic he attended Grace Evangelical Church. He loved serving at the Valley Food Kitchen with his friends from Grace.

Milo was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edward and Raymond Martin, sisters Ruby Wilson, Rachael Harsh, Elsie Odneal and Clara Nickel, nephew Ron Martin, granddaughter Kyleigh Otte , grandson Dakota Lawrence and most recently his mother-in-law Mildred Bricker. Survivors include: his wife Judy Martin of the home, children Milo Jr., Mark (Cheryl) Farthing, Danielle (Scott) Crockett and Matthew (Minda) Lawrence. Also surviving are grandchildren Kynslie Otte, Ariel (Diego) Velezquez, Dalton (Haley) Lawrence and Presleigh Lawrence. Great grandchildren Jacob Velequez and Daelyn Lawrence, one surviving sister Patricia (William) Bell of Wichita, KS. He has many nieces and nephews in Kansas and Oklahoma as well as here in St. Joseph. Milo was a wonderful family man and will be missed not only by his family but all his coffee buddies at McDonalds and Taco Johns. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Shriners Hospital for children or the Noyes Home in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Wednesday, with funeral and public live stream services following at 2:00 PM Wednesday, Rev. Jim Longe officiating, the interment will be Memorial Park Cemetery. online condolence, obituary and public livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com