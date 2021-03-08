Clear
Minda Michelle Miller, 25

Minda Michelle Miller, 25, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021

Minda Michelle Miller, 25, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born February 15, 1996 in Carson City, NV, daughter of Margaret and Ricky Miller. Minda attended Benton High School. She had worked as an In-Home Caretaker. Minda loved being a mother and taking care of her kids. She was very adventurous and overall a free spirit who loved life. Survivors include her parents, children, Kingston Conroy and Kayzleigh Miller, sisters, Michelle Aurand of Carson City, NV, Joe Ann Pfaff, Brandi Hudson, Marie Dones, Misty Miller, Megan Miller, and Mashawna Miller, all of St. Joseph, maternal grandmother, Mary Nichols, paternal grandmother, Laura Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, March 8, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Minda Miller Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

