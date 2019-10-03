Obituary

Minnie Beisinger, 89, of Weston, MO, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hillview Nursing Home in Platte City, MO. Minnie was born February 23, 1930 in Weston, MO to Jesse James and Minnie Clarcy (Braman) Gwinn. She married John Henry Beisinger on February 10, 1947 in Platte City, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 10 brothers and sisters. Minnie is survived by her son Jerald Raymond Beisinger; daughter Linda Kathryn Williamson; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, MO on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to a charity of your choice