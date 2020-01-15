Minnie C. Purtek, 93, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. She was born October 22, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bartels. She married Joseph Purtek on June 6, 1950. Minnie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, having made many teddy bears, hats and scarves. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was a member of Central Christian Church. Minnie was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Purtek in 2001, her parents, sister, Laverne Bartels, sister, Viola Kannar, brother, Art Bartels. Survivors include, son, Alfred (Sandie) Purtek of Faucett, MO, daughter, Alfreda (David) Elliott of King City, MO, daughter, Twila (Danny) Gach of St. Joseph, siblings, Richard Bartels, Dorothy Ermand, Juanita Bartels, Ivan Bartels, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pete Smith, officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the The Crossing Outreach, Central Christian Church, or American Cancer Society.