Missy Canfield, 59, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her home. She was born August 15, 1962 in Atchison, KS, daughter of Bonnie and David McDevitt. She graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1980. Missy married Keith Canfield on March 15, 1988. Missy had previously owned Canfield's Corner in White City, KS. She loved music and singing, and she also enjoyed cooking and reminiscing on her good times. She was always witty with a good story. Missy was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: husband, Keith Canfield of the home, children, Shannon (Johnny) Grossi of Maryville, WA, Brandon Canfield of Lake Tahoe, CA, Sara Sumner of Baldwin City, KS, Sadie Canfield of Lawrence, KS, and her dog kid, Henry the 9th, brother, Nicky Dee (Patti) McDevitt of Rushville, sisters, Kimberly McDevitt of Weston, Kirbi (Tucker) Ford of Weston, Kerri (Tony) Fuemmeler of Rushville, and Kristina (Darren) Woods of Rushville, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Missy Canfield Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.