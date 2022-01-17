Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missy Canfield, 59

Missy Canfield, 59, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:30 PM

Missy Canfield, 59, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her home. She was born August 15, 1962 in Atchison, KS, daughter of Bonnie and David McDevitt. She graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1980. Missy married Keith Canfield on March 15, 1988. Missy had previously owned Canfield's Corner in White City, KS. She loved music and singing, and she also enjoyed cooking and reminiscing on her good times. She was always witty with a good story. Missy was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: husband, Keith Canfield of the home, children, Shannon (Johnny) Grossi of Maryville, WA, Brandon Canfield of Lake Tahoe, CA, Sara Sumner of Baldwin City, KS, Sadie Canfield of Lawrence, KS, and her dog kid, Henry the 9th, brother, Nicky Dee (Patti) McDevitt of Rushville, sisters, Kimberly McDevitt of Weston, Kirbi (Tucker) Ford of Weston, Kerri (Tony) Fuemmeler of Rushville, and Kristina (Darren) Woods of Rushville, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Missy Canfield Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories