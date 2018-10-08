Clear

Mitchell G. Rosenauer, 82, St. Joseph, MO; passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
Mitchell was born on May 9, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO to the late Eins and Eva (Tibbetts) Rosenauer. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and member of Bible Baptist Church.
Mitchell is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Painter and Kathy Hoffman; four grandchildren, Maeley Painter, Dacey Painter, Adrianna Painter and Frederick Hoffman; sister, Norma Moyer and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rosenauer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Rosenauer; son, Mitchell Rosenauer, Jr and grandson, David A. Painter, Jr
Mr. Rosenauer has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services or visitation held at this time.

