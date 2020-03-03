Mona "Neal" Lawhon, 88 of Gladstone, MO, passed away February 26, 2020.

Neal was born March 4, 1931 to the late Ray and Eurith (Miller) Wharton in Gentry County, MO. She attended Black Oak Grade School, a one room school house, and graduated from Benton High School in 1949. She lived in St. Joseph from 1945 - 1952 until she began her career with Ford Motor Company.

While working as a Lab Technician, she met her late husband William Lawhon. He never gave up on winning her heart and they were married on September 1, 1956 in Miami, OK.

They enjoyed fishing and horse races together, and traveled all over the country together. Derby Day was one of their favorites.

Survivors include daughter, Martha (Gary) Siler; two grandchildren, William (Marci) Siler and Eileen (John) Sumner; 5 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and cousin, Autumn Gabriel.

In addition to her parents, Neal is preceded in death by husband, William Lawhon; and cousin, Keith Gabriel.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family requests memorial donations be made to the Father Flanagan's Boys' Home.