Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mona Parsons, 65

Mona Parsons, 65, of Rushville, MO, passed away on July 12, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:46 PM

Mona Parsons, 65, of Rushville, MO, passed away on July 12, 2021. Mona was born August 20, 1955 in Council Grove, KS, to Philip and Delma (McDowell) Metcalfe.

She was a 1975 graduate of Atchison High School, and was Supervisor of Janitorial Services and mail clerk at Bradken of Atchison.

Mona married Mark Parsons on February 15, 1975, and he survives. Also surviving are their children, Michael Parsons (Michelle), Bridget Snodgrass (Aaron), Brandi Owens (Bobby); seven grandchildren, Dalton Parsons (Mikayla), Nichole Weigel (Brandon), Ashley Schuetz, Duncan Owens, Cassandra Schuetz, Morgan Parsons, Kasey Parsons; great-granddaughter Blake Parsons; her mother Delma McDowell; two brothers Edward Metcalfe, Edwin Metcalfe; two sisters, Grace Barker, Janice Weishaar (Jay); other relatives and a host of friends.

Mona is preceded in death by her father Philip Metcalfe and sister Barb Crouse.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Above all, Faith and Family were her heart. She loved Jesus, worshiping him and spreading his word through discipleship. Mona had an undying and unwavering faith, was a Born-Again Christian, and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved gardening, watching her hummingbirds, traveling, beach time, and spending time with family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to 97.3 K-LOVE Radio St.Joseph Kansas City in Mona's memory.

Celebration of Life services Saturday, July 24th from 12 PM - 4 PM in the Oak Room at Atchison Event
Center 710 S. 9th Street, Atchison KS 66002.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories