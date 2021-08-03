Mona Parsons, 65, of Rushville, MO, passed away on July 12, 2021. Mona was born August 20, 1955 in Council Grove, KS, to Philip and Delma (McDowell) Metcalfe.

She was a 1975 graduate of Atchison High School, and was Supervisor of Janitorial Services and mail clerk at Bradken of Atchison.

Mona married Mark Parsons on February 15, 1975, and he survives. Also surviving are their children, Michael Parsons (Michelle), Bridget Snodgrass (Aaron), Brandi Owens (Bobby); seven grandchildren, Dalton Parsons (Mikayla), Nichole Weigel (Brandon), Ashley Schuetz, Duncan Owens, Cassandra Schuetz, Morgan Parsons, Kasey Parsons; great-granddaughter Blake Parsons; her mother Delma McDowell; two brothers Edward Metcalfe, Edwin Metcalfe; two sisters, Grace Barker, Janice Weishaar (Jay); other relatives and a host of friends.

Mona is preceded in death by her father Philip Metcalfe and sister Barb Crouse.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Above all, Faith and Family were her heart. She loved Jesus, worshiping him and spreading his word through discipleship. Mona had an undying and unwavering faith, was a Born-Again Christian, and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved gardening, watching her hummingbirds, traveling, beach time, and spending time with family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to 97.3 K-LOVE Radio St.Joseph Kansas City in Mona's memory.

Celebration of Life services Saturday, July 24th from 12 PM - 4 PM in the Oak Room at Atchison Event

Center 710 S. 9th Street, Atchison KS 66002.