Clear

Monty Dale Phroper November 10, 1959 - May 23, 2019

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: May. 28, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Monty Dale Phroper 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 in St. Joseph. He was born November 10, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Maxine & Finest Phroper. He attended Benton High School, and worked in the construction and scrapping industry. He enjoyed scrapping, working on cars, and trading them back and forth, fishing and camping, and his scrather tickets. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his companion of 35 years Dorothy Lewis. Survivors include, brothers, Ronnie (Mary) Phroper, St. Joseph, John (Donna) Phroper, Alamosa, CO, Donnie Phroper and Tracy Phroper of St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Juanita Roberts, St. Joseph, MO, Jackie (Rick) Winder, Easton, MO, Barb (Jack) Ellis, Union Star, MO, Brenda Phroper, and Stacy (Scott) Bertelsen all of Saint Joseph, MO, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his trusted dog Harley. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events