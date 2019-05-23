Monty Dale Phroper November 10, 1959 - May 23, 2019

Monty Dale Phroper 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 in St. Joseph. He was born November 10, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Maxine & Finest Phroper. He attended Benton High School, and worked in the construction and scrapping industry. He enjoyed scrapping, working on cars, and trading them back and forth, fishing and camping, and his scrather tickets. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his companion of 35 years Dorothy Lewis. Survivors include, brothers, Ronnie (Mary) Phroper, St. Joseph, John (Donna) Phroper, Alamosa, CO, Donnie Phroper and Tracy Phroper of St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Juanita Roberts, St. Joseph, MO, Jackie (Rick) Winder, Easton, MO, Barb (Jack) Ellis, Union Star, MO, Brenda Phroper, and Stacy (Scott) Bertelsen all of Saint Joseph, MO, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his trusted dog Harley. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com