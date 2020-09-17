Monty Rex Stillwell 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born February 9, 1958 in Trenton, MO. He graduated from Tri County High School, Jamesport, MO class of 76 He worked at Altec as a welder for over 12 years. Monty enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, playing his guitar, getting together with his high school friends, and keeping his yard immaculate. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Monty was preceded in death by father, Leonard Rex Stillwell, mother, Martha Ruth Toney and step father Neil. Survivors include, sister, Cartha Keep (Regina Lenhart) of St. Joseph, MO, and several cousins and his high school friends.

Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Vincent Rogers officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Stillwell will be cremated following the services.