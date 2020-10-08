Morris Earl Snook, 79 of Edgerton, MO passed away Tuesday September 29th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Edgerton, MO on December 28th, 1940 to Roy & Zelma (Hornback) Snook.

He graduated from North Platte High School, Dearborn, MO in 1959. He married Dianne Keesaman on June 8th, 1962.

He was assigned to the 135th Signal Battalion, St. Joseph, MO.

He started working at TWA on April 11, 1966 and retired from American Airlines on January 1, 2009 with 43 years of service.

He graduated from Mid Continent Aviation in 1968. He acquired Lead Mechanic Masters: Fuel Tanks 1969, Sheet Metal 1969, Mechanic Masters: Aircraft 1973, Power Plant Overhaul 1973, FAA Airframe and Powerplant license March 8, 1977, Lead Mechanic Masters: Power Plant Overhaul 1986.

He also helped his dad on the farm row cropping, raising sheep, cattle & hogs.

He served on the North Platte School board and always helped in many ways with his community.

He was an avid sports fan, loved watching his boys and grandkids. He supported many teams over the years.

He was a lover of fishing, country music and conversation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jewel, Raymond, James Marion & Staley, his sisters Gladys Virginia & Dorothy.

He is survived by his wife, children Michael (Jennifer) Snook Dearborn, MO; Mark (Cindy) Snook Lake City, FL; Matt (Stephanie) Snook Camden Point, MO; Nathan Snook (Emilee) Platte City, MO.

Grandchildren: Joshua (Ali) Snook Elkins, AR; Dillon Snook Panama City, FL; Jared (Brianna) Snook Plattsburg, MO; Jordan Snook Dearborn, MO; Wyatt Snook Lake City, FL; Austin Snook US Air Force Academy Colorado Springs, CO; Westin Snook Camden Point, MO; Amanda Smith Savannah, GA; Katie (Cody) Jerchesky Lee High Acres, FL; Nate (Ronni) West Moberly, MO; Alden (Gabby) West Eielson Air Force Base AK. 11 Great Grandchildren.

Siblings: Marjorie (Walt) Stubbs Edgerton, MO; Martha Jane (David) Williams Dearborn, MO.

Many other family members.

Visitation will be October 9, 2020 4-8pm

Celebration of Life October 10, 2020 10:00am

Mount Zion Baptist Church 5705 State Rt Z, Edgerton, MO.

Masks must be worn inside the building.