Mr. Cornelious “Corn” Bernard Anderson, Jr., 20

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:37 AM

Mr. Cornelious “Corn” Bernard Anderson, Jr., 20, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
He was born Aug. 25, 2000 in Stone Mountain, Georgia to Cornelious Bernard Anderson, Sr. and Sharonda Alicia Byrd.
Corn was a 2019 graduate of Riverside High School, where he was an assistant to his teachers and participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He previously attended Highland Community College, studying sports medicine.
He was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and very active in his church, First Baptist Church, in Elwood. There he played drums, sang in the choir, was on the dance ministry, and worked the audio/visual system.
Corn was a kind, courteous, respectful, loving soul with a smile that would light up the world.
He was preceded in death by brother, Cayviaan Mobley; paternal grandparents, Glady and Prince Anderson, Sr; great-grandparents, Deacon Jimmie and Claudine Byrd; and cousin, Darnell Byrd.
Survivors include his mother, Sharonda; his father, Cornelious, Sr.; siblings, Ceynaan Byrd, Chanelle Mobley, and Quinton Elias Anderson; maternal grandparents, Drs. Anthony and Jeaneal Byrd, and Shirley Byrd Powe; aunts and uncles, Sherria Coggins (Antwan), Angela Siler, Pastor Efrem Byrd (LaShonna), Anthony Byrd, Jr. (Crystal), Joshua Byrd, Larnell Byrd (Chelsie), and Elisha Byrd (Kristin); a host of great-uncles, great-aunts, cousins, extended family, god-aunts, god-uncles, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Riverside High School East Campus Gymnasium, Elwood, Kansas. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the service, at the high school gymnasium. The family requires that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

