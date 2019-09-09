Clear
Mr. Harold Henry Coffelt, 92, of Maryville, MO

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mr. Harold Henry Coffelt, 92, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Maryville.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
The full obituary will be posted soon.
No formal visitation is planned.
Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.


