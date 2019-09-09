Mr. Harold Henry Coffelt, 92, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Maryville.

Graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.

The full obituary will be posted soon.

No formal visitation is planned.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.