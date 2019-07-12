Mr. Max R. Greever, 89, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home in Maryville.
Arrangements are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Guestbook :https://www.bramfuneralhome.com/obituary/max-greever
