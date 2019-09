Mr. Sydney Francis Weybrew, Jr., 75, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home in Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sydney's name to the Maryville Public Library, or to the Missouri Democratic Party.

The full obituary will be posted soon.