Mrs. Golda "Marie" Brown, 83, of Maryville, MO

Graveside services are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, both of Maryville, MO.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mrs. Golda "Marie" Brown, 83, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of the Burlington Junction and Clearmont areas, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at a health care center in Maryville.
