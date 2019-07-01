Mrs. Golda "Marie" Brown, 83, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of the Burlington Junction and Clearmont areas, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at a health care center in Maryville.

Graveside services are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, both of Maryville, MO.

SERVICES

Pending Arrangements

Monday, July 01, 2019