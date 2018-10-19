Mrs. Virginia Lee Ury, 98, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to SSM Hospice, or the Maryville Public Library, or to a Alzheimer's Association of the the donors choice.