Mrs. Virginia Lee Ury, 98, of Maryville, MO

Visitation Saturday, Oct 27, 2018 2:00 PM-3:00 PM Memorial Saturday, Oct 27, 2018 3:00 PM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 4:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mrs. Virginia Lee Ury, 98, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to SSM Hospice, or the Maryville Public Library, or to a Alzheimer's Association of the the donors choice.

Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
