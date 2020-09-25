Myrna Kay Hopkins

1946-2020

Myrna Kay Downing Geffer Casey Hopkins, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 from a lengthy illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 8, 1946 in DeKalb, Missouri to Russell and Lois (Lawrence) Downing.

Myrna assisted George Glore with the setup of the Glore Psychiatric Museum at the St. Joseph State Hospital from which she retired after more than 30 years.

She enjoyed bowling, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. She always made people laugh and was the life of the party. Myrna was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harold L. Hopkins; and her parents.

Survivors include son, Jonn-Thomas Todd Casey (Julie); grandchildren, Andrew Halter (Megan), Jessica, Sean, Jackson and Todd Casey; great-grandchildren, Kenna Evans, Cole Sowards, Keegan and Kalli Cook; sister, Janet Huff; nephews, Christopher, Jason and Edward Huff; ex-husbands, John F. Greffer and John F. Casey.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.