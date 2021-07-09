Cameron, MO- Myrtle Anna Burton, 81, of Cameron, passed away June 5, 2021. Myrtle was born March 20, 1940, to David and Anna (Blair) Burton, in Cameron.
Myrtle was a 1958 graduate of Cameron High School. She worked as a secretary for GTE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers David Jr. and Bud; sister, Martha Bates.
Myrtle is survived by her son Danny Silkwood (Lora McKee), Cameron; sisters-in-law Marti Burton, Holt, Mo and Vickie burton, Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
