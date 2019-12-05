Myrtle E. Hutchison, 94, of Hesston, KS, formerly of Cameron, MO, died November 27, 2019. Myrtle was born June 3, 1925, in Pattonsburg, MO, to Joseph R. and Pearl A. (Kelly) Nelson.

She married Harlan L. Hutchison on November 27, 1942, and he preceded her in death in 1998. Also preceding her in death were her parents, son Mark, daughter Beverly Williams, stillborn son Stephen, granddaughter Sarah, and sister Velma Nelson.

Survivors include son MIchael Hutchison (Susan) of Hesston, KS; son-in-law Dennis Williams of Gallatin, MO; daughter-in-law Jeanine Markt (Jeff) of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren, Shelby (Joel) Dryden of Hesston, KS, Mary (Aaron) Kanowitz of Memphis, TN, Jason (Reyna) Williams of Cheyenne, WY, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Williams of Nixa, MO, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She had worked for Super X Drugs, Montgomery Wards catalog store, and Don Kahan Chevrolet all in Lee's Summit, MO. Harlan and Myrtle were members of the Cameron Baptist Church in the late 1970's and early 1980's.

Memorial contributions to Schowalter Villa, 200 W Cedar, Hesston, KS 67062 would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. Services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.