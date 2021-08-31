Myrtle L. “Boots” Wells, 89, Northglenn, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
She was born January 3, 1932 in Oto, Iowa to Lewie and Mabel (Schultz) Schoening.
Myrtle married Caleb Burl Wells May 15, 1954. He preceded her in death October 6, 2013.
She was a rural mail carrier for the Rural Carriers Association for 21 years.
Myrtle was a member of King Hill Christian Church, King Hill Lodge, Order of Eastern Star, Rebecca Lodge #851.
She enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, sewing, cross stitching and crossword puzzles.
Myrtle was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki John, parents; and brother, Louis Schoening.
Survivors include son, Mickey Wells (Sinita); grandchildren, Shawn John (Carolee), Shanin John (Rebecca), Shayne Wells, Sebastian Acevedo; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
