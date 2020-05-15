Myrtle Renata (McDougald) Odom, 53

Myrtle Renata (McDougald) Odom was born on April 26, 1967, to George and Shirley McDougald. She was the last born of eleven children. She graduated from Tonganoxie High in Tonganoxie, Kansas and then attended Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas for one year. She eventually received her Batchelor’s Degree from the University of Phoenix in 2016.

Myrtle wanted to see the world, so she joined the Army. She met Robert Odom while in Army Introductory Training (AIT) in Fort Gordon, Georgia. It is here that Myrtle and Robert fell in love and became engaged. As chance would have it, the Army sent Myrtle not to see more of the world, but instead, she was sent back to her hometown area of Leavenworth, Kansas. Robert joined her in Leavenworth. They were married three weeks later. Myrtle and Robert were married 32 and a half years and had two beautiful boys--Edward and Christopher.

Both Myrtle and Robert were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in June of 1994 and have served Jehovah ever since. Myrtle was the most loving person you would ever want to meet. She was always concerned about not just loving her family but striving to serve Jehovah. One of the last scriptures she was reading was Matthew 5:43-44. These thoughts are what Myrtle was striving to follow in her life and she would want us to do the same.

Myrtle worked various jobs during her lifetime. The job where she worked the longest was as a medical biller in Kansas City. She worked there a little more than 16 years.

In addition to serving Jehovah, caring for her family, and working, Myrtle’s favorite hobbies were crocheting, needlepoint and knitting. It was not uncommon to be sitting with Myrtle for a conversation and she would pull out one of these items and start working on a project while you talked with her. In addition to her knitting, Myrtle was notorious for eating sunflower seeds. It drove Robert crazy! If nothing else, Myrtle was known for her strong work ethic and she never stopped.

Myrtle suddenly left us on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Myrtle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be sorely missed.

Myrtle is survived by her husband, Robert; her sons, Edward and Christopher; grandson, Jason; her sisters, Joyce and Joy McDougald; her brother Bruce McDougald; and a whole host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Please join us on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom to honor Myrtle’s memory. Talk by Brother Larry Dunlap.