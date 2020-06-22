Myrtle (Turpin) Glidewell

1928-2020

Myrtle (Turpin) Glidewell, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born July 28, 1928 in Vermilion, South Dakota to Warren and Marie (Burton) Meers.

Myrtle married Larry Glidewell March 5, 2017. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Faith Valley Church of God.

Myrtle enjoyed going to church, reading the Bible, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, John Turpin, parents, 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Additional survivors include sons, Harvey Christensen (Karen), Rodney Christensen; stepchildren, Jeff Glidewell, Jennifer Christian (Joe), Joe Glidewell (Stacy); 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Meers (Mary), Warren Meers (Carlene); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guesbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "Tribute Wall" & select play.