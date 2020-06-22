Clear

Myrtle (Turpin) Glidewell, 91

Visitation: Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Myrtle (Turpin) Glidewell
1928-2020

Myrtle (Turpin) Glidewell, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was born July 28, 1928 in Vermilion, South Dakota to Warren and Marie (Burton) Meers.
Myrtle married Larry Glidewell March 5, 2017. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Faith Valley Church of God.
Myrtle enjoyed going to church, reading the Bible, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, John Turpin, parents, 4 sisters and 1 brother.
Additional survivors include sons, Harvey Christensen (Karen), Rodney Christensen; stepchildren, Jeff Glidewell, Jennifer Christian (Joe), Joe Glidewell (Stacy); 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Meers (Mary), Warren Meers (Carlene); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guesbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "Tribute Wall" & select play.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Strong to severe storms are possible overnight Sunday into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories