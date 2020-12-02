N. Ronald Schleicher, 77

Ronnie Schleicher, 77, of St. Joseph, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph due to complications from Covid-19. Ronnie was born December 9, 1942 to the late Norman and Clarice (White) Schleicher in St. Joseph. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1960, he also graduated from St. Joseph Junior College and Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in Mathematics. Ronnie worked for Pearl Brewing Company, was a Substitute Teacher for the St. Joseph School District, and Hillyard Industries, from which he retired. On May 5, 2001, he married Connie Bradley at Marvin McMurry United Methodist Church in St. Joseph. As a young man, he always earned good grades and was active in Boy Scouts, earning several merit badges. Ronnie was a lifetime member of the YMCA, a member of Gymnastic Club, Tennessee Squire Association and the former Marvin McMurry United Methodist Church. Ronnie enjoyed playing sports, he played basketball his freshman and sophomore years of high school, he won the "A Flight" tournament championship of the 1983 YMCA City Doubles Handball Tournament, and took second place in the 1988 YMCA City Doubles Handball Tournament. He also enjoyed playing cards, jogging, weightlifting, watching movies, attending music concerts in the park, downtown and by the river front. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and former St. Louis Rams on TV, socializing with his friends and staff at area restaurants in town and decorating his home and yard for every holiday. He was a very intelligent and sensitive man with a whitty sense of humor, he never met a stranger and loved all animals. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Clarice Schleicher. He loved and adored his mother and cared for her during her later years. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Don Bigelow, his beloved dogs, Fellow, Shadow, Rebel, Josh, Luke, Lady, Princess, his beloved cats, Kitty, Tiger, Chantilly, Sadie, Blackie, Mattie and Mouse Trap and his Guinea Pig, Puff. Ronnie is survived by his wife Connie of the home, sister, Patricia Bigelow, sister-in-law's, Mary and husband Loren Olson and Roberta Smith, brother-in-laws, Kenneth L. Bradley and his girlfriend Jennie Adams and Dennis Bradley and wife Martha, nephews and nieces, Wayne Bigelow and his girlfriend Regina, Stanley and Susie Bigelow, Dawn Bigelow, Kristen and Matt Strempke, Jessica and Brian Tabara, Angela and Brian High, Jasper and Windy Bradley, Jeffery Smith and Robert Bradley, great nephews and nieces, Nathan and Dominique Bigelow, Christina and Scott Johnson, Anthony and Nicholas Wolf, Brian and Jackie Bigelow, Morgan and Jayda Strempke, Cecilia and Ethan High, Jasper Jr. and Adam Bradley, and Tatum Rene Smith, great-great nephews and nieces Anna Lynn, Nora, Addison James, Madison, Noah, Billy, Bryan, Brooklyn and Breigh. He is also survived by beloved dogs, Brandi, Mandi, and Marco, beloved cats, Black and Eddie. Services for Ronnie will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Loren Olson, officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are to be directed to Friends of the Animal Shelter in Ronnie's name. Even though Ronnie was living with underlying conditions that did not cause his death, he was a victim of Covid-19. Please wear a mask and keep safe in his memory.