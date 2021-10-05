Nadine Yocum Bowman, 89, passed away peacefully on the early morning of September 13, 2021 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Nadine was born October 7, 1931, in Santa Rosa, Missouri and was the youngest of seven children. She lived in northwest Missouri most of her life. After graduating from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, MO, she moved to Kansas City to attend business school and then to work as an executive secretary to the commander at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base. Then she married her husband, G. Ralph Bowman in July 1957, moved to the Savannah, MO farm and started a family.

Nadine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, G. Ralph Bowman; her darling granddaughter, Megan Cobb; her brothers, Gerald, Lloyd, Lynn and Lother; her sister, Elsie Meers; and her parents, Perry and Sarah (Huff) Yocum.

She leaves behind her children, Gina Bowman, Kansas City, Nathan and Jeni Bowman, Savannah; Stacey and Bob Cobb, Savannah; her grandsons, Marcus Cobb and Cy Bowman; her sister, Bonnie Lavonne Sunstedt, Antelope, Montana and many adored nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Savannah, serving as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher; she enjoyed playing bridge and other activities with her many friends; enjoyed helping others and making a difference in the lives of those in need. She volunteered for girls scouts, boy scouts, PTA, curricular school activities. She was instrumental in raising money for a major burn unit in a local hospital and helping with the beginning of Head Start in Andrew County. Most of all, she enjoyed being a mother and grandmother, she enjoyed having fun, laughing and making others laugh.

The family invites you to a Graveside Service 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Savannah Cemetery.

A register book may be available to sign 9 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Nadine's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or to the First Baptist Church of Savannah, 500 E. Pawnee St. Savannah, MO 64485.