Nancy A. Prawl, 82

Nancy A. (Absher) Prawl, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.

Nancy was born on February 27, 1939 in Wathena, Kansas to Wilbur and Annabel (Parker) Absher.

She was a member of the Central Christian Church and was a Bank Teller for United Missouri Bank St. Joseph, Missouri.

Nancy married Wallace Prawl on November 14, 1959 in Wathena, Kansas. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Tom Prawl and a brother Tom Absher.

Additional survivors: son, Dr. Tim Prawl (Angela),

Daughter, Tami Heidel (Craig),

Grandchildren, Lance Prawl (Cindy), Drew Prawl, Makenzie Dahlgren (Matt), Reid Heidel and Dr. Kaitlyn Walters (Josh).

Great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Madelyn, Parker, Eli and Hailey.

Sisters, Linda Nigus and Jeri Hewins

Nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 24, 2021

At the Central Christian Church, St. Joseph, Missouri.

There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call after 12noon Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Private family burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Central Christian Church

www.harmanrohde.com