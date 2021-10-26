Nancy Ann Huffman 67, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born June 10, 1954 in Fairfax, MO, daughter of the late Helen and John Salfrank. She graduated from Craig High School, then from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville with a Bachelor of Science in English, then she received her Masters Degree in Library Studies from the University of Missouri Columbia in 1991. Nancy married Elmer "Gene" Huffman on November 14, 1998, he preceded her in death February 22, 2003. She was the Assistant Director of the River Bluffs Regional Library. Nancy enjoyed taking pictures, and submitted many to KQTV, she wanted to show God's glory through her pictures, and singing was one of her greatest pleasures. She was a member of St. Joseph Community Chorus, the Cathedral of St. Joseph Choir, and she was a founding member of the Polyphonic Schola of St. Joseph. She also enjoyed her work as a Librarian and authored two children's books. Nancy was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Gene" Eugene Huffman, and her parents. Survivors include: an aunt, Betty David of Maryville, MO, many generations of cousins, and adopted nieces and nephew, Carrie, Sarah, Madelynn, Michaela, Corena, Tayven, and Jameson, and a large group of friends, including her chorus, library, and St. Patrick community family.

The family will receive friends at 9:00 AM Monday, with parish rosary to be prayed at 9:30 am Monday, and Funeral Mass Celebration starting at 10:00 am Monday, October 11, 2021 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Interment will be at the Mount Moriah Cemetery Kansas City, MO. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.