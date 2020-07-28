Nancy Diane Clowdus, 61, of Ravenwood, MO passed from this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side.

Nancy was born on December 10, 1958 in New Bern, North Carolina. She married Rodney W. Clowdus on November 13, 1984, in Washington DC.

She was a “master of all things pertaining to homemaking”. She was a very serene and wise person, and loved her husband, children, and grandchildren with total steadfastness and devotion.

Her survivors include her husband, Rodney, of the home; her children: Brian Wendell Clowdus, Benjamin Oliver Clowdus, Sarah Marie Clowdus, Bonnie Lynn Clowdus, Diane Michelle Clowdus, John Isaac Clowdus, Samuel Christofer Clowdus, Ruth Anne Clowdus; her brother Lee, and her sister, Betty Rose; and 5 grandchildren, Serenity, Lily, Destiny, Elijah and Reign.

Her burial will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri

The Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.