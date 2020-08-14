Nancy Gene (Northern) Milliman, 83

Nancy G. Milliman, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Platte City, MO. Nancy was born June 25, 1937 in Platte City to Eugene Luster and Bessie Frances (Cline) Northern. She was a lifelong resident of Platte City, and graduate of Platte City High School. Nancy was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Platte City. She was owner/operator of Beverly Hills Antiques for several years; and was an avid collector of antiques. Nancy took an active role in the community as a member of local Lion’s Club, Daisy Chapter of the Eastern Star, and the Quilter’s Club, where she enjoyed quilting and needlepoint. Nancy also enjoyed playing cards on a weekly basis and served as a judge at the Platte County floral hall during the county fair for 30 years. She showed her love for others through her early days of the ‘70’s as daycare provider and caring for foster children. Nancy loved to tend to her flowers and animals, take pictures, and was readily available to help anyone. She also had a passion for family, and spent much of her time attending her grandchildren’s school functions and sporting events. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings Lucille Northern, Eugene Northern, Jr., and Joe Northern. Nancy is survived by her daughter Janette (Denton) Benson of Dearborn, MO; grandchildren Brandy (Luke) Weigel of Weston, MO and Tyler (Lauren) Benson of Dearborn, MO; great grandchildren Jase Weigel, Laine Weigel and Denton Kyle Benson; foster son Brian Wegner of Richmond, MO; siblings Elizabeth Bryan, Betty (Jack) Crump, Catherine Northern, Carolyn Northern, Frances Kroll, Johnny (Connie) Northern, Marilyn (Rick) Nelson, Clifford (Tammy) Northern; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Platte City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to St. Luke’s Hospice.