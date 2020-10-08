Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nancy Grace McReynolds, 72

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Nancy McReynolds
1947-2020

Nancy Grace McReynolds, 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.
She was born in Boone County, Missouri on December 2, 1947 to Robert Lidell and Grace Sebastian Norris.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Lee Norris.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda McReynolds (William Raskin), and her grandson, Ethan Coffin.
Nancy was a graduate of Hallsville High School and of Christian College (now Columbia College).
She retired as a caseworker with the Missouri Department of Social Services. Many will remember her for how much she enjoyed her pets and playing in the dirt while surrounded by her flowers.
The family extends appreciation to the supportive staff and exceptional caregivers at the Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center. Memorial donations may be made to the Mosaic Life Care - Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund, 902 N. Riverside Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64507. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories