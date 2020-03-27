Nancy J. “Jody” Robison

1934 – 2020

Marceline, MO- Nancy J. “Jody” Robison, 86, passed away March 24, 2020 at a health care facility in Marceline, MO. Jody was born Jan. 19, 1934, to Daniel and Naomi Ruth (Sloan) Stade.

On July 19, 1953, Jody Married Roger Robison, he preceded her in death. She is also preceded by: parents Dan and Ruth Stade; 2 sisters Jane McDonald, Mary Sloan; 2 brothers, Charlie Stade, Ed Stade.

Jody was a graduate of Cameron High School and worked at Donaldson’s in Chillicothe before retirement.

Survivors: 2 sons, John (Carol) Robison, Laclede, MO., Mike Robison, Arizona; 2 grandchildren, Natasha (Wyatt) Maudlin, Maryville, Mo., Luke (Jillian) Robison, Kansas City, MO.

Private Graveside Services: Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.