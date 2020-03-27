Nancy J. “Jody” Robison
1934 – 2020
Marceline, MO- Nancy J. “Jody” Robison, 86, passed away March 24, 2020 at a health care facility in Marceline, MO. Jody was born Jan. 19, 1934, to Daniel and Naomi Ruth (Sloan) Stade.
On July 19, 1953, Jody Married Roger Robison, he preceded her in death. She is also preceded by: parents Dan and Ruth Stade; 2 sisters Jane McDonald, Mary Sloan; 2 brothers, Charlie Stade, Ed Stade.
Jody was a graduate of Cameron High School and worked at Donaldson’s in Chillicothe before retirement.
Survivors: 2 sons, John (Carol) Robison, Laclede, MO., Mike Robison, Arizona; 2 grandchildren, Natasha (Wyatt) Maudlin, Maryville, Mo., Luke (Jillian) Robison, Kansas City, MO.
Private Graveside Services: Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Related Content
- Nancy Joan "Jody" (Stade) Robison, 86
- Barbara Joan Wolfing, 86, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Joan E. Hughes, 68
- Joan Butler, 87
- Betty “Joan” Livengood Sloan, 87,
- Joan Shifrin Weaver, 59, Maryville, Missouri
- Joan Eggman, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Roberta Joan Crockett 85, of DeKalb, Missouri,
- Lenora Joan Davidson, 89, Cameron, MO
- Joan Elms, 94, Mound City, Missouri